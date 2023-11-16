 IMF’s Concerns 

Pakistan will need to make some more adjustments to accommodate the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) advice in the latest round of policy-level discussions. The IMF sought a briefing on the need for a designated Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The briefing was giv­en and as per IMF suggestions, there are concerns that SIFC might potentially disrupt the taxation and business landscape of the country. The concerns over the violation of transparen­cy in favouring preferred investors must be addressed.

The emphasis on transparency and accountability in busi­ness deals aligns with international standards, promoting fair practices and discouraging any undue advantages for certain investors. Usually, weak accountability measures make way for the exploitation of such opportunities as the SIFC seeks to provide to preferred investors. In the IMF’s view, SIFC and hence the preferred investors are not a good idea. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jehanzeb Khan’s assur­ance to IMF that transparency and accountability would be prioritised is crucial for building trust and ensuring the effec­tiveness of economic policies.

Pakistan is navigating its IMF program and hopes to get the relief sooner. Meanwhile, accommodating the IMF’s sugges­tions and implementing necessary adjustments will be essen­tial for sustainable economic growth. Though SIFC’s basic man­date has been to create ease of business and attract investors, fostering a business environment that benefits the nation as a whole must be a priority. Equal business opportunities and no evasion of taxes for big businesses are measures that Pakistan has to implement for the overall growth of the economy.

In the current struggling phase, Pakistan’s economy will benefit from the IMF program. But long-term efforts must be eyed if we want sustainable economic growth and prosperi­ty in the country. The policymakers must utilise IMF’s sugges­tions to lay the foundations of such economic and financial in­stitutions that stand intact even when Pakistan is no longer dependent on an IMF grant