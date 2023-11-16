Integration Xperts becomes first Salesforce value added reseller in Pakistan

KARACHI-Integration Xperts has become the first value-added reseller of Salesforce in Pakistan, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

As an official Salesforce Value Added Reseller (VAR), Integration Xperts is empowered to market and deliver Salesforce solutions and services to a diverse clientele, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and more. This designation attests to Integration Xperts’ fulfillment of Salesforce’s rigorous criteria for technical proficiency, customer satisfaction, and expertise.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an authorized Salesforce’s Value Added Cloud Reseller,” said Umair Azam, Founder & CEO of Integration Xperts. “As a Salesforce partner, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise and support. Integration Xperts (IX) offers a broader range of Salesforce solutions to assist our customers in leveraging the world’s best CRM platform, enabling them to grow their businesses and succeed in today’s digital marketplace.”