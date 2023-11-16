Israeli troops raid Gaza hospital as UN set to vote on call for pauses in war

GAZA STRIP. UNITED NATIONS - Israeli forces stormed Gaza’s largest hospital Wednesday, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians.

Israeli and Palestinian officials said military operations were taking place at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital -- the focal point of days of deadly fighting and nearby aerial bombardments. Youssef Abu Rish, an official from the Hamas-run health ministry who is inside the hospital, told AFP he could see tanks inside the complex and “dozens of soldiers and commandos inside the emergency and reception buildings”.

The Israeli army described it as “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility. The United Nations has said it estimates that at least 2,300 people -- patients, staff and displaced civilians -- are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting. Witnesses have described conditions inside the hospital as horrific, with medical procedures taking place without anaesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors, and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air. “There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,” hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said prior to the operation. The UN Security Council is due to vote later Wednesday on a draft resolution that calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors” throughout the Gaza Strip, for a sufficient number of days to enable aid access, diplomats told Reuters news agency

So far, Israel has conducted short pauses, hours long, in concentrated areas of northern Gaza, often along the Salah al-Din road that leads south. For the resolution to pass, it needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, France or the UK. A fuel truck entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt Wednesday, state-aligned Al Qahera News reported, in the first such delivery since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

An Egyptian source said the fuel would be delivered to the United Nations “to facilitate the delivery of aid after trucks on the Palestinian side stopped operating for lack of fuel”.

Witnesses at the Egyptian border said two more trucks were waiting to pass through the crossing.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it was unable to confirm the reported delivery.

“No fuel has come to Gaza since October 7,” the agency’s director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP, adding that “if there is any change, UNRWA will provide an update”. COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that handles Palestinian civil affairs, had said earlier that “UN trucks transporting humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing will be refuelled at the Rafah crossing, per US request”.