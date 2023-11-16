Thursday, November 16, 2023
Jada Smith speaks in favour of Will Smith over 2022 Oscars slap-gate incident

Jada Smith speaks in favour of Will Smith over 2022 Oscars slap-gate incident
News Desk
November 16, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK -Jada Pinkett Smith has once again spoken in favour of her estranged husband Will Smith in the wake of 2022 Oscars slap-gate incident. Speaking on CBS Mornings, the actress, who came to promote her new memoir Worthy, shared her reaction to the question about Will smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars last year. Jada said, “That’s a really deep subject. I think you’ve gotta be really careful about the ‘why’.” “That’s Will’s story to tell. Not mine,” she clarified. However, Jada confessed, “What I will say is that being there with him that night, what I did know, was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife.” “And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side, always,” she added. Elsewhere in the interview, Jada also shed light on couple’s separation and his appearance on Red Table Talk back in 2020. She mentioned, “Will decided he wanted to come to the Red Table Talk in 2020.” “And at that time, we weren’t together, which I didn’t talk about at that time. We didn’t want to reveal that,” spilled the actress. Jada pointed out, “That was Will’s choice. I think at that particular point in time, we were both going through a process of dissolving this idea of what a relationship should look like and really just be honest about the difficulties that come with being in a long-term relationship.” “And at that time, I decided to take the hit… as being an adulterous wife, which was not true,” she added.

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

