KE releases Sustainability Report

KARACHI-Committed to transparency, responsible practices, and building a sustainable energy future, K-Electric has unveiled its Sustainability Report 2023. Themed “Powering Possibilities”, the report illustrates the ongoing efforts of the organization in setting targets and executing interventions that ensure progress towards the company’s sustainable future.

At this occasion, Moonis Alvi, Chief Executive Officer, KE said, “The energy sector faces its own trilemma - Sustainability, particularly Climate Change, Affordability, and Energy Security - to achieve sustainable goals and striking the right balance between these elements is imperative for the effective functioning of the energy ecosystem. As we navigate through these difficult times, the responsibility we have towards our customers, shareholders, the environment, and the communities we serve drives our actions. This report highlights our progress, challenges, and our ambitious vision for a sustainable future.”The report contains information about KE’s operations from the company’s Fiscal Year 2023, from July 01, 2022 to June 30, 2023 and includes both quantitative data and qualitative insights. With reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, KE’s commitment and efforts have been showcased under 11 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the report. The SDGs broadly include ‘Good Health and Well-Being’, ‘Quality Education’, ‘Gender Equality’, ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’, ‘Clean Energy’, ‘Economic Growth’, ‘Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure’, ‘Reduced Inequalities’, ‘Sustainable Cities & Communities’, ‘Responsible Consumption’, and ‘Climate Action’. During FY 23, KE has achieved an impressive 23% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to FY 22, a success attributed to the integration of highly efficient energy generation. Towards sustainable cities and communities, KE has invested around PKR 150 million in rehabilitation works. By introducing several key environment-friendly initiatives such as Hara Qadam and conversion of customers towards paperless billing, KE has saved over 4,000 trees, 94,000 kg of waste, and 200 million liters of water.