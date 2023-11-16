KP CM, CEC discuss election affairs

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah has said the provincial government along with the Election Commission will ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the province. The caretaker chief minister shared these views in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the preparations of February polls.

The CEC said that keeping in mind the current security situation in KP, necessary steps should be taken for the peaceful conduct of general elections, in which the safety of voters should be given priority.

Meanwhile, the ECP is all set to publish the nomination papers for upcoming elections. The final approval for printing the nomination papers will be given soon. The nomination papers will be given to the District Returning Officers (DROs).