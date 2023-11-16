Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM, CEC discuss election affairs

KP CM, CEC discuss election affairs
Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah has said the provincial government along with the Election Commission will ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the province. The caretaker chief minister shared these views in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the preparations of February polls.

The CEC said that keeping in mind the current security situation in KP, necessary steps should be taken for the peaceful conduct of general elections, in which the safety of voters should be given priority.

Meanwhile, the ECP is all set to publish the nomination papers for upcoming elections. The final approval for printing the nomination papers will be given soon. The nomination papers will be given to the District Returning Officers (DROs).

At least 30 people killed in IIOJK bus crash

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023