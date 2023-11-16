KU inks MoUs with SECMC, PPL to expand academia-industry collaboration

KARACHI-The Department of Geology of the University of Karachi signed two different memorandum of understanding with the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, and Pakistan Petroleum Limited to expand the academia-industry collaboration at the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat here.

According to the MoU inked with the SECMC, the KU and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company agreed to initiate the academic exchange programme to develop collaboration for research in educational activities under which the KU will send teacher(s) to SECMC to attend advanced state-of-the-art field training program.

Meanwhile, SECMC will send its professionals to the University of Karachi to seek solutions for complex problems.

Both parties also agreed to mutually arrange training programmes/workshops for the continuous professional development of the students, academic, and industry personnel.

The SECMC and the University of Karachi will exchange learning and relevant research material between their professionals.

The combined research material may include coal samples, chemical analysis of samples, and all other relevant data.

They have also agreed to disseminate research findings through joint publications, conferences, and seminars.

Moreover, to enhance the capabilities of professionals of both parties, SECMC and the University of Karachi will collaborate in organizing conferences on issues of mutual concern and interest.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the General Manager Operations SECMC Faisal Shafiq signed the MoU documents on behalf of the University of Karachi, and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company respectively.

The Department of Geology of the University of Karachi signed another MoU with Pakistan Petroleum Limited for lab analysis and geoscientist consultant services including, geochemical analysis and interpretation, sedimentology analysis and interpretation, petrography, petrology, petrophysics, biostratigraphy, mineralogy, geophysical surveys, hydrogeology, technical studies (including petrology/mineralogy, remote sensing/GIS, geochemistry, sedimentology), training and development ( including laboratory analytical techniques, consultancy, and other opportunities of interest in the realm of mineral and hydrocarbon exploration.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the GME and CBD PPL Arshad Hussain Palekar inked the MoU document on behalf of both parties.

The faculty of the KU Department of Geology and the KU director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization and members were also present on this occasion.