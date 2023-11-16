Lahore motorway closed for traffic due to dense smog

The motorway authority has closed Lahore to Sheikhupura M2 for traffic due to intense smog which rendered the driver’s visibility.

Motorway spokesperson said that the motorways are closed solely for the purpose of safe travel and ensure public safety.

The motorway police advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, meanwhile, if necessary, the diver must use front and rear fog lights as the visibility is affected due to dense smog in Lahore.

Earlier, the Lahore-Multan Motorway and other sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog early Monday morning.

As per details, the sections of Lahore-Multan from Faizpur to Jarhanwala and Lahore motorway from Lahore to Sambrial are closed due to heavy fog.

The spokesman also advised using fog lights if traveling in this weather.

National Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more distance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Earlier, poor visibility led to the collision of 4 cars near Qadiurabad Toll Plaza in Sahiwal, killing three people and injuring five others.

“Due to dense fog, many vehicles collided with each other near Qadirabad toll plaza,” the police said. The deceased also included women and children, police say.

On being informed of the accident, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.