Thursday, November 16, 2023
LHC seeks report about completion of development projects

Agencies
November 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report on the progress of development projects in Lahore and across the province. Justice Shahid Karim issued this directive while hearing petitions related to smog control filed by Haroon Farooq and others. During the proceedings, the court was informed that a meeting of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission with the caretaker Punjab chief minister is scheduled for Friday. A counsel for the Lahore Development Authority reported 90% completion of ongoing projects, while the Parks and Horticulture Authority’s counsel highlighted the transition of employee motorcycles to electric. The court praised the initiative and suggested involving schoolchildren in weekend road cleaning as community service. Emphasizing smog as a broader Punjab issue, the court urged concrete steps by the chief secretary. At this stage, recommending a two-day school closure and work-from-home policy, the court directed members of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission to put these suggestions before the caretaker chief minister during the meeting. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till November 17, seeking a report on project completion.

