Longing for peace: Kashmir-Palestine

persistent conflicts between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir and the Israel-Palestine conflict are not only emblematic of enduring geopolitical tensions but also encapsulate a complex web of interconnected challenges. These conflicts, which have their roots in deeply held grievances spanning decades, continue to have a devastating impact and are marked by pervasive violations of human rights that have incited outcry from around the world. The continued flagrant disdain for international laws and standards in both situations makes efforts to find a peaceful solution even more difficult. Significant demographic shifts brought about by the conflicts also raise concerns about the future and rights of the impacted populations.

Further complicating matters is the existence of extremism, which mostly targets Muslim communities. Additionally, reports of resource and power misuse impede peace efforts. These disputes are made more difficult to resolve by the lack of efficient legal systems and allegations of prejudice in the processes used to resolve them. In addition, the lack of involvement and reaction from Western nations, who frequently present themselves as human rights advocates, has sparked doubts about the dependability and efficiency of international diplomacy in resolving these pressing problems. In order to promote long-term stability and justice in these unstable areas, it is crucial to acknowledge these shared aspects and approach these disputes holistically.

The depressing fact that the Israeli- Palestinian conflict and the Kashmir issue are still unsolved after decades of international scrutiny faces us in 2023. For more than 50 years, Israel has occupied Palestinian territory, while India is present in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing ongoing misery for the impacted populations. The world community has not remained mute in its denunciation of these occupations, as evidenced by the multiple resolutions adopted in international fora designed to defend the rights and dignity of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Nevertheless, it appears that these decisions have frequently been ignored because neither Israel nor India have demonstrated a strong desire to put them into effect or follow them, which has led to the continuation of these disputes. The statistics speak for themselves: between 2015 and 2022, 140 resolutions were adopted against Israel and 68 resolutions concerning other countries, according to UN Watch’s January 2023 report. Just thirteen resolutions addressed the rest of the world in 2022, compared to fifteen that specifically targeted Israel. This disparity highlights the ongoing focus on these two conflicts and the pressing need for substantive advancement and diplomatic resolutions to provide the impacted communities with justice and relief.

A relevant conversation about Pakistan’s foreign policy and economic difficulties during the Oxford University Press literature festival, which took place in Islamabad from November 3 to 5, illuminated the current dynamics of the crises in Palestine and Indian-Occupied Kashmir. In the light of these protracted debates, former ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudry’s observation that straining a nation to its breaking point inevitably results in a response is accurate. The complexity of these battles is demonstrated by the fact that liberation fighters have arisen in both regions in response to protracted occupation, despite the fact that their opponents frequently refer to them as terrorists. In the face of extreme injustice and power disparities between Israel and India, Palestinians and Kashmiris long for justice and peace. In comparison to crises such as those in Russia and Ukraine, the international response to these conflicts is insufficient, underscoring the necessity for increased focus and endeavours to establish enduring peace and justice in these areas.

The flagrant disregard for international law and human rights in Kashmir and Palestine begs an important question: what legal basis could there be for shooting patients in the intensive care unit of Al-Quds Hospital, attacking people who are fleeing hospitals, desecrating places of worship, and carrying out what seems to be genocide? It’s interesting to note that, although the UN Independent Commission Inquiry on Ukraine voiced worries regarding claims that Russian forces participated in genocide, comparable consideration and action were noticeably lacking in the situations of Kashmir and Palestine. With so many recordings and articles of Israeli assault flooding the media, the world is witnessing the egregious cruelty against Palestinians.

Now is the time for the West, a defender of human rights, to speak up and act decisively. The way the world is reacting to these problems highlights a concerning polarisation on a global scale that we need to address. Global leaders ought to behave in compliance with international legislation and the prevailing public opinion in favour of Palestine, as evidenced by protests across the globe. Like the efforts of Turkey, Bolivia, Russia, China, and Pakistan, the Muslim ummah should come together and give its collective experience to support Palestine’s just cause.

Pakistan still offers its Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters unwavering diplomatic support. Pakistan’s steadfast sympathy is demonstrated by recent high-level visits and humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza. In order to establish long-term solutions, it is time to give these impacted groups their voice and hold plebiscites in compliance with international accords. The world community has to support Pakistan’s leadership in its unwavering support of humanitarian causes in order to advance justice and peace in these unstable areas.

BY Omay Aimen

–The author frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@ gmail.com