Master Paints, Pebble Breaker score wins in Patrons Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE-Master Paints and Pebble Breaker triumphed over their opponents in the gripping encounters of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the day, Master Paints clinched a narrow victory against DS/Sheikhoo Steel, with a final score of 9-8½. Iranian polo sensation Amirreza Behboudi showcased exceptional skills, netting all nine goals for Master Paints. On the opposing side, Argentina’s Nicholas Roberts demonstrated his prowess by converting all eight goals for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel.

The second match of the day proved to be a nail-biter as Pebble Breaker secured a hard-fought win against Barry’s Polo with a scoreline of 6½-5. Abdul Rehman Monnoo led the charge with three goals, while Bilal Haye contributed two, and Agha Musa Ali Khan added one for Pebble Breaker, which held a half-goal handicap advantage. Raja Jalal Arslan notched three goals, and Ibrahim Khalil scored a brace for Barry’s Polo.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, accompanied by executive committee members, players and their families, graced the event, witnessing the enthralling and exciting polo matches.