Moscow admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

KYIV-Russia said Wednesday for the first time that some Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river, the vast waterway that splits the frontline in southern Ukraine. A sustained Ukrainian breakthrough across the river would be a significant tactical success, coming as Kyiv’s wider counteroffensive has failed to turn the tide of the 21-month war. “Small groups” of Ukrainian soldiers were stretched along the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and had been “blocked” in Krynky, a tiny village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram. But he insisted they were facing a “fiery hell” from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, and were suffering heavy losses.