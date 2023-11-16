Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Moscow admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

Agencies
November 16, 2023
International

KYIV-Russia said Wednesday for the first time that some Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river, the vast waterway that splits the frontline in southern Ukraine. A sustained Ukrainian breakthrough across the river would be a significant tactical success, coming as Kyiv’s wider counteroffensive has failed to turn the tide of the 21-month war. “Small groups” of Ukrainian soldiers were stretched along the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and had been “blocked” in Krynky, a tiny village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram. But he insisted they were facing a “fiery hell” from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, and were suffering heavy losses.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023