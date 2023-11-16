Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

KARACHI - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Korangi Godam Chowrangi on Wednesday. The deceased, 49-year-old Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, was a graphic designer at a private TV channel and the father of two children. Siddiqui was riding for home from work when he was struck by a high-speed 22-wheeler trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the trailer fled the scene of the accident. The police have seized the trailer and are investigating the incident. This is the latest in a string of fatal traffic accidents in Karachi. So far this year, over 600 people have been killed in traffic accidents in the city. The police are urging motorists to be more cautious on the roads and to obey traffic laws.