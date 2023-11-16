Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

KARACHI - A mo­torcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Ko­rangi Godam Chowrangi on Wednesday. The deceased, 49-year-old Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, was a graphic designer at a private TV channel and the father of two children. Siddiqui was riding for home from work when he was struck by a high-speed 22-wheeler trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the trailer fled the scene of the accident. The police have seized the trail­er and are investigating the incident. This is the latest in a string of fatal traffic acci­dents in Karachi. So far this year, over 600 people have been killed in traffic acci­dents in the city. The police are urging motorists to be more cautious on the roads and to obey traffic laws.