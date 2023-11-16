Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program
12:39 PM | November 16, 2023
Business

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of their stabilization program under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the IMF at the conclusion of delegation-level talks between the two sides in Islamabad.

The IMF delegation has been on Pakistan’s visit from 2nd to 15th of this month to hold discussions on the first review of Pakistan’s economic program supported by an IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

According to the statement, the agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board and upon approval around 700 million US dollars will become available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost 1.9 billion US dollars.

The agreement supports the authorities’ commitment to advance the planned fiscal consolidation, accelerate cost-reducing reforms in the energy sector, complete the return to a market-determined exchange rate, and pursue state-owned enterprise and governance reforms to attract investment and support job creation, while continuing to strengthen social assistance.

At least 30 people killed in IIOJK bus crash

The IMF team thanked the Pakistani authorities, private sector, and development partners for fruitful discussions and cooperation throughout this mission.

Tags:

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023