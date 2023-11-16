Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye dip 4.97pc in 3 months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Turkiye witnessed a decrease of 4.97 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Turkiye were recorded at $90.272 million during July-September (2023-24) against exports of $94.998 million during July-September (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Turkiye also dipped by 9.70 per cent from $32.026 million in September 2022, against the exports of $28.917 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Turkiye decreased by 3.16 per cent during September 2023 as compared to the exports of $29.863 million in August 2023, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 4.96 per cent in the first three months, from $7.385 billion to $7.018 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Turkiye into the country during the months under review were recorded at $105.157 million against $108.622 million last year, showing a decline of 3.18 per cent in July-September (2023-24). On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Turkiye however increased by 30.97 per cent from $27.659 million in September 2022, against the imports of $36.227 million in September 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Turkiye into the country surged by 3.06 per cent during September 2023, as compared to the imports of $35.151 million during August 2023, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 23.81 per cent, from $16.355 billion to $12.460 billion, according to the data.