Pakistan’s migration challenges

A significant number of people in Pakistan are choosing to migrate to other countries in search of better opportunities. This trend reflects the country’s shortcomings in providing for its citizens. The prevalent poverty and various challenges drive individuals to seek a more comfortable life abroad. Moreover, around 40 percent of the population in Pakistan grapples with poverty and confronts multiple hardships. The government must address the citizens’ needs adequately to discourage migration and encourage a prosperous life within the country.
SANAULLAH RASHID
Balnigwar.