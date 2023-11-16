Thursday, November 16, 2023
Pakistan’s migration challenges

November 16, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A significant number of people in Pakistan are choosing to mi­grate to other countries in search of better opportunities. This trend reflects the country’s shortcom­ings in providing for its citizens. The prevalent poverty and var­ious challenges drive individu­als to seek a more comfortable life abroad. Moreover, around 40 percent of the population in Pak­istan grapples with poverty and confronts multiple hardships. The government must address the citi­zens’ needs adequately to discour­age migration and encourage a prosperous life within the country.

SANAULLAH RASHID

Balnigwar.

