Pakistan to attend BRI Meteorological Visiting Scholar Programme

ISLAMABAD - The list of the first batch of visiting scholars under the Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Programme was unveiled during the ongoing “2023 FengYun Satellite User Conference” held in Xiamen, Fujian.

Eight experts from Pakistan, Thailand, Ethiopia and Tanzania will be the first batch of visiting scholars, focusing on satellite remote sensing, weather forecasting, climate forecasting, urban meteorology, aviation meteorology and other fields, for a one-year visit to China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday. The Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program was launched in September. The programme aims at joint cultivation of senior meteorological operational and management staff in satellite meteorology, numerical weather forecasting, climate change and disaster prevention and mitigation. The ongoing 3-day event is to establish a platform for international users of FengYun satellites to engage in in-depth discussions.