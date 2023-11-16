Pakistani cueists claim silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

LAHORE-Pakistani cueists Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan lost to Michael Georgiou of Cyprus in the final. Michael played well against the Pakistani snooker champ and downed him by 6-4 (22-36, 39-7(39), 30-37, 34-26(34), 13-48(31), 33-22, 12-50, 47-06, 71-0(71), 41-20) in the final.

Earlier in the semifinals, Ahsan defeated Ali Alobaidli of Qatar by 6-4 (57-0, 35-32, 41-10, 12-43, 35-18, 14-39, 14-31, 0-46(36), 37-25, 41-01) and Michael beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar by 6-5 (65-0(64), 06-42(33), 39-22(33), 68-0(68), 25-44, 67-0(67), 0-40, 4-44, 46-08(37), 0-45(41), 32-24) to earn places in the final.