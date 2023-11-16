“If we all worked on the assumption that what

is accepted as true is really true, there would

be little hope of advance.”

–Orville Wright

On a historic December day in 1903, the Wright Brothers, Orville and Wilbur, etched their names in the annals of aviation history with their groundbreaking achievement: the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered aircraft. In the windswept dunes of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, their invention, the Wright Flyer, defied gravity, lifting off the ground and soaring for 12 seconds, covering a mere 120 feet. This pivotal moment marked the birth of modern aviation, unveiling human capabilities to conquer the skies. The Wright Brothers’ indomitable spirit and pioneering innovation laid the groundwork for the aviation marvels that followed, transforming the world forever.