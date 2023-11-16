Thursday, November 16, 2023
Peshawar: Four terrorists killed in intelligence based operation

Web Desk
3:26 PM | November 16, 2023
Four terrorists including a high value target have been killed in an intelligence based operation in Badaber area of Peshawar District.

According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area.

In another operation conducted in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District; after intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists in the area.

