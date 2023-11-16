Thursday, November 16, 2023
PML-N to form government with power of vote: Muqam

Agencies
November 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Mauqam said on Wednesday that PML-N is the only party capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress. He made these remarks during a rally in Bisham, Shangla, where local leader Fazal Maqbool Gajar announced his decision to join PMLN along with his family members and hundreds of followers. Amir Mauqam emphasized that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PMLN will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes. He highlighted that PML-N is the only party capable of creating consensus and resolving the issues faced by the country.

