Thursday, November 16, 2023
Power theft found at plastic factory

Web Desk
8:16 PM | November 16, 2023
National

 As part of the anti-power theft campaign, an inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected electricity theft at a plastic manufacturing factory in Amir Town here.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that the inspection team, led by SDO Imran Anjum, found the accused was stealing electricity through a hooking wire on the electricity line.

The team, he added, disconnected the power supply to the unit and seized the wire used in the theft, besides registering a case against the accused at Baghbanpura Police Station. The accused was also charged a detection bill of Rs one million. 

