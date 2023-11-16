Thursday, November 16, 2023
PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani
Agencies
November 16, 2023
MULTAN  -   Former Prime Minister and Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that PPP’s revolutionary measures were not hidden from the masses and PPP would take part in elections based on its track record of best services towards them.

He was talking to people at the residence of Haji Altfa and Fida Hussain, during his visit to Banda Sandela union council here on Wednesday. Gilani remarked that people were faced with difficulties due to inflation and poor economic conditions in the country.

He claimed that PPP would address people’s issues by eliminating inflation. PPP strongly believe in the power of masses vote, he added. He said the PPP would take revolutionary steps further to serve the people, adding that the PPP would provide jobs and also improve the health and education sectors. On this occasion, Syed Ali Haider Gilani was also present.

