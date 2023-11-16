Punjab bans Motorways entry of vehicles lacking fitness certificates

LAHORE - The Punjab government has taken a proactive step towards combating smog by implementing an ecofriendly measure, restricting the entry of vehicles lacking fitness certificates and route permits on motorways and highways.

A formal agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Punjab government and the National Highways and Motorway Police during a signing ceremony at the Chief Minister’s Office.

The ceremony, presided over by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest, marked a significant move towards environmental sustainability.To ensure the effectiveness of this initiative, an axle load regime will be enforced, preventing overweight trawler trucks from accessing motorways and highways.

The agreement outlines a systematic exchange of information between the Punjab Transport Department and the Motorway Police regarding vehicle fitness and route permits. Focal persons from both departments will oversee this exchange, ensuring the strict enforcement of rules and promoting cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Additional Secretary Transport (Planning) and DIG (IT) of the National Highways and Motorway Police. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, commended the environmentally friendly transport initiative. He also announced a one-month grace period for the free registration of unregistered Chingchi rickshaws, emphasizing that unregistered rickshaws would not be allowed on the roads after this period.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the necessity of a trauma center along the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and expressed the Punjab government’s readiness to construct it with support from the National Highway and Motorway Police. Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad echoed the commitment to environmentally friendly transport under Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, aiming to provide quality transport facilities to the province’s residents.

IG National Highways and Motorway Police, Sultan Ali Khawaja, praised Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, acknowledging revolutionary steps taken for the automation of the transport sector. He emphasized the worthiness of Punjab government’s automation initiatives for emulation by other provinces. The Transport Secretary announced the establishment of vehicle inspection certificate stations in all Punjab districts and confirmed progress in running electric buses in Lahore.