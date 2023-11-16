Punjab, Sindh CMs acknowledge NICVD Karachi’s excellence

LAHORE - Accompanied by Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqer, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an unannounced visit to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi on Wednesday.

During their visit, the two chief ministers assessed the treatment facilities for heart patients, interacted with both patients and duty doctors, and inquired about the medical services available, as per a handout issued by the Punjab government.

Mohsin Naqvi examined various departments, including the Emergency Block and CCU, taking note of the medical facilities and modern cardiac machinery in use at NICVD. Commending the quality of patient care, he also praised NICVD’s initiative to establish chest pain units and satellite centers in other cities. In a briefing, the Punjab Chief Minister learned that NICVD’s chest pain units, situated in containers across the city, cater to approximately 600 patients each. With 17 such container clinics, NICVD has the capacity to perform 16 open heart surgeries daily, supported by an annual budget of 16 billion rupees.

NICVD’s emergency wards, equipped with comprehensive facilities, initiate care upon the patient’s arrival. Notably, all treatments at NICVD are provided free of charge, drawing patients from all corners of Pakistan. The Chief Minister of Punjab received information about the newly constructed building and was informed that the Sindh government fully funds NICVD, as mentioned by Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir.

Expressing his views, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the nation’s need for such hospitals and commended the exceptional cardiac treatment facilities at NICVD. He highlighted his regular practice of visiting hospitals in every city he travels to, underscoring his commitment to overseeing healthcare provisions.