Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues
Web Desk
1:01 PM | November 16, 2023
National

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghan nationals are returning to Afghanistan via Torkham and Chaman borders on daily basis.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.  

2,225 illegal Afghan nationals boarding 219 vehicles returned to their country yesterday, while 228,574 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan so far.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023