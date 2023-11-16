Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghan nationals are returning to Afghanistan via Torkham and Chaman borders on daily basis.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

2,225 illegal Afghan nationals boarding 219 vehicles returned to their country yesterday, while 228,574 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan so far.