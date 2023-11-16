Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 27 paisas against dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisas against dollar
APP
November 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 27 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 288.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.87. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Paki­stan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 288.5 and Rs 291 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.95 to close at Rs 313.15 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 308.20, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen appreciated by 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.91; whereas an increase of Rs 5.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.95. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 08 and 07 paisas each to close at Rs 78.45 and Rs 76.82 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023