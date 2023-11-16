Saleem John makes plea bargain with NAB for selling subsidised tractors

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NAB has approved plea bargain of accused Saleem John involved in selling subsidised tractors of Sindh government in Punjab and KP markets.

Government of Sindh had launched four different subsidy schemes in the years of 2013-2016 (Phase- III) for providing subsidised tractors to farmers in Sindh through Agriculture Engineering Department, Hyderabad. Orient Automotive Industries (Pvt) Ltd provided 2,993 tractors and recieved Rs. 793.5 million from the Sindh government as subsidy. However, it is alleged by NAB that majority of subsidy was claimed in the name of ineligible applicants and those tractors were sold in open market at higher rates which caused loss to provincial exchequer.

Investigation was started after authorization from NAB in 18-09-2020 and accused person was arrested on 31-10-2023 from Lahore. He was presented in Accountibility Court on November 1st. NAB was initially given 5 days remand of Saleem John during which he agreed upon making plea bargain with NAB. Total liability on Saleem John was Rs. 4.768 million, he agreed to pay the full amount. He surrendered pay orders of Rs. 1.6 million and rest of the amount will be paid in 6 months.

Saleem John as an employee of Orient Automotive Industries sold the tractors in connivance with company’s director and other employees. The proceedings were then shifted into his account and company’s accounts. Saleem John accepted in court that, “I worked for Orient Automotive Industries as a senior sales officer for three years from 2013-2016 and my salary was Rs. 35,000. I used to sale subsidised tractors in market on full price and take payment in my own bank account which I’ve used and I’m ready to return that amount.”