Scarlett Johansson throws cold water on Black Widow’s MCU return

LOS ANGELES - Scarlett Johansson, the actress who portrayed Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has expressed her belief that it would be a “miracle” for her character to return to the franchise. In a recent interview with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, Johansson addressed the ongoing speculation about Black Widow’s potential comeback. While acknowledging the character’s enduring popularity and the MCU’s penchant for reviving seemingly deceased heroes, she emphasized that Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame was intended to be definitive. “I think it was the end, right?” Johansson remarked, referring to Black Widow’s heroic sacrifice in the climactic battle against Thanos. “She passed.” She gave a sly response when asked about the rumours that, despite the death of her character, she would make a comeback. “Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.” When Roker questioned her later about whether or not she had been asked to play the role again, she chose not to respond. “You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad,” the Oscar nominee told the host before asking to change the subject to her upcoming Disney movie. In a one-on-one conversation with Savannah Guthrie, the star of Asteroid City revealed, “It would be a miracle” if her character was able to return somehow. “It would be a real Marvel miracle,” she added. “It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure.” Despite the character’s apparent demise, Johansson left some room for ambiguity, suggesting that a return would require a truly extraordinary circumstance. “It would be a miracle,” she stated. “It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel.”