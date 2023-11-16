Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Tank
Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces have killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in district Tank, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday. The ISPR said that on night 14/15 November 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kiri Machan Khel, Tank District, on reported presence of terrorists. It said during the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists and resultantly seven terrorists were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who, according to the ISPR, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent target killings of police in Tank and surrounding areas. Sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism, the ISPR concluded.

At least 30 people killed in IIOJK bus crash

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023