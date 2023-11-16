Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Tank

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in district Tank, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday. The ISPR said that on night 14/15 November 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kiri Machan Khel, Tank District, on reported presence of terrorists. It said during the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists and resultantly seven terrorists were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who, according to the ISPR, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent target killings of police in Tank and surrounding areas. Sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism, the ISPR concluded.