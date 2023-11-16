Thursday, November 16, 2023
SFA takes action on dairy shops, imposes fine

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-A team from Sindh Food Authority (SFA) alongwith Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ahsan Morai on Wednesday conducted raids on dairy shops in Tando Jam. This action was taken on the direction of Director General (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain. On this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso was also accompanied by the team.
The Sindh Food Authority team visited several dairies and hotels. Fines were also imposed on milk shops for finding detergent in milk.
The team imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Al Falah Dairy, Rs20,000 on Soomro Milk Shop and Rs700,000 on Alishan Foods, additionally a fine of Rs50,000 was imposed on Khan Broast and the kitchen was temporarily closed.
Similarly, the fine was also imposed on Khan Broast for not having a licence from the Sindh Food Authority.

