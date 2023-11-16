Shan, Shaheen appointed Test, T20I captains after Babar’s resignation

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain following Babar Azam’s resignation from all formats of the game.

Shan Masood, a seasoned 34-year-old batsman, with 30 Tests under his belt and 1,597 runs to his name, including four centuries and seven half-centuries, will lead the Test side until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship in 2023-25. His inaugural assignment will be the three-match Test series against Australia in Australia, commencing on December 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer, 23-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi, boasting 64 wickets in 52 T20Is, will take the reins as the T20I captain. His captaincy debut will be in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2023. Having previously captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL with two consecutive championship victories in 2022 and 2023, Shaheen Shah Afridi brings leadership experience to the role.

The leadership transition occurred after Babar Azam’s announcement to step down as captain in all formats, citing the team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023. The new captain for the ODI format is yet to be announced, with the next fixture scheduled in November 2024 against Australia.

In addition to the captaincy changes, former Test captain Muhammad Hafeez has been appointed as the Team Director, succeeding Mickey Arthur. The PCB, under the management led by Zaka Ashraf, took this step following the removal of the entire coaching staff, including Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, and batting coach Andrew Puttick. Bowling coach Morne Morkel had previously resigned.

Muhammad Hafeez is already in the process of assembling a new coaching staff for the Men in Green, reaching out to local cricketers. The coaching staff for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand will be announced in due course.

Babar’s resignation came shortly after he met PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at Gaddafi Stadium. In a statement, Babar Azam expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Pakistan, acknowledging the highs and lows experienced during his four-year captaincy.

The former captain affirmed: “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.”

Babar Azam pointed out that Pakistan cricket team reached the No 1 spot in the white-ball format due to ‘collective efforts of players, coaches, and management’. He also expressed gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their all-out support during this journey. “I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he asserted.