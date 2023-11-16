SHC says not satisfied with police probe in Sakrand killings case

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court on Wednesday heard a petition seeking judicial inquiry and arrest of culprits of killings in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand.

Four villagers were killed and scores of others including women were injured in the firing incident in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The high court bench expressed its dissatisfaction with the police inquiry into the incident and handed over investigation to DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad.

“The families of deceased and injured in Mari Jalbani incident have been paid compensation,” SSP Shaheed Benazirabad earlier told the court in police report.

“The court notice with regard to producing heirs of the deceased in court has also been complied with and they were provided vehicles for appearing in the case hearing,” police said in its report.

“You summoned family members of deceased to your office and delivered them notices,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto remarked.

“Why the accused are unknown in police challan,” the bench questioned. “You yourself have said that the police went there in search of suspects,” court further said. “Why the accused are unknown, if a police encounter took place,” the bench asked.

SSP Benazirabad said that the police and the plaintiffs have same stance. “If the deceased were criminals, why their families were paid compensation,” court asked. “It is not compensation but relief money,” SSP replied.

“The court is not satisfied with the police inquiry into the incident,” the bench said and handed over investigation to DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad. The court ordered the DIG to submit progress report of the probe in next hearing of the case.

The high court bench adjourned the hearing till 1st December ordering DIG Benazirabad to produce heirs of deceased in the case hearing.

The petition was filed by Advocate Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi, pleading to the court to appoint a high court judge to oversee the investigation, aiming to ensure transparency and impartiality in proceedings.

Four men were shot dead and at least five others including women sustained injuries in a raid by the law enforcement agencies in Mari Jalbani village on September 28.