Shop owner chases, guns down robber in Karachi

KARACHI - A robber was reportedly shot dead after he alongwith his accomplice allegedly looted a computer shop located in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. According to the CCTV footage, two robbers – who were on two different motorbikes – can be seen looting a computer shop at gunpoint and taking laptops alongwith cash and mobile phones. After looting the shop, the robbers fled from the scene, unaware that the armed shop owner was chasing them. The owner of the computer shop – after seeking an opportunity – opened fire at the robber and shot him dead on the spot near Charminar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad. The police officials stated that the deceased robber is identified as Yasir. Meanwhile, his accomplice on other bike managed to take away the looted valuables.