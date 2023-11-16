SIFC Apex Committee to consider inclusion of TAPI in FIPPA 2022 today

ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will today (Thursday) consider a proposal for inclusion of TAPI in Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act (FIPPA), 2022 and plan for establishment of export processing zone on Pakistan Steel Mills land.

The meeting to be chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, will discuss a huge agenda comprising dozens of projects.

The committee will discuss country-wide crackdown on electricity theft (Anti-theft taskforce to start with HESCO and be extended to four provinces), sources told The Nation.

The committee will be updated on discussion with Saudi ARAMCO/ PSO including interest of Chinese companies to invest in the refinery project and projection/ requirement in brown/green field refinery sector - capacity, resource, and investment requirements.

Optimization of LNG terminals including resolution of issues relating to third party access gas port & engro and update on virtual LNG projects, is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Recommendations on all mineral related cross cutting issues including Reko Diq and Chagai related infrastructure development will also be discussed.

Recommendation for Inclusion of TAPI in FIPPA – 2022 and enhancement of domestic production of LPG and way forward for settlement of JJVL dispute is also on the agenda.

Post extension update regarding RFP timeline of 600 MW Kot Addu, implementation of recommendations of committee on pending issues of K-Electric, progress on competitive bidding, provision of land and transmission facility for 330 MW SEL Thar CPP will be discussed by the committee.

Update on corporate projects including MoUs signed with international and domestic investors, land made available for corporate farming in the four provinces, on draft Seed Policy and GMO policy and plan for restructuring of FSCRD, delisting of sub-standard seed companies, pumping of irrigation water from Satluj River bed via four pipelines, is on the agenda.

Daraban D I Khan Food Processing Zone to be approved by the Apex Committee for offering to Gulf countries for investment.

Update on Financing for Diamer Basha Dam Project, recommendations for Revision of Abyana Rates, in consultation with provinces, directions from SIFC-AC for provinces to fulfil their commitment under National Water Policy for 10 percent development investment in water sector, construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal and update on development of requisite GW regulatory framework for solarised tubewells is also on the agenda.

Update on divestment of PIACL with milestones, approval of annulment of bidding process and delisting of PSM from Active Privatisation List, DISCOs - Private sector participation/management control and annulment of decision of provincialisation, options for divestment of 02 RLNG plants (through privatisation or ICGTA or any other option) and NOC for change of ownership of Heavy Electrical Complex is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Recommendations/measures to orient Pakistan’s missions abroad towards economic and trade diplomacy and the establishment of 150MW Waste to Energy Project in Sindh is also on the agenda. Policy for Carbon Market will also be discussed in the committee meeting.

Update on FBR Reforms, expansion of track and trace system (Tobacco, sugar, fertilizer etc), widening of tax base through data integration – NADRA, point of sale installation, expansion of tax base through alternate tax dispute resolution, use of existing tax data for identifying potential tax payers, Number of tax payers and active tax payers earning above Rs5 million, customs reforms, number of days to clear, percentage scanned &automated, Progress on Sovereign Wealth Fund and proposal of Pakistan Opportunity Fund is on the agenda of the meeting.

Update on plan to develop EPZ on PSM Land, Auto Sector Localization & Exports without interrupting existing operations, payment of 3% R&D allowance to exporters of mobile phones collected as levy on mobile handsets in Finance Bill 2022, Policy to introduce 8% R&D allowance for mobile manufacturers will also be discussed in the meeting.