Thursday, November 16, 2023
Sukkur mayor reviews construction work on different roads

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 16, 2023
SUKKUR-Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday visited Station Road and reviewed construction work of the road being constructed from Queence Road to Sokha Talab and Shikarpur road.
The mayor on the occasion said that after completion of the construction work, smooth flow of traffic could be ensured in this area.
Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that the road construction work should be completed within shortest possible time frame after the sewerage lines on the side of the road are completed.
Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned and directed the relevant authorities to complete the road project as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.
DC FOR SUCCESSFUL ANTI-POLIO DRIVE
Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the polio campaign to make it a successful drive in the district.
The meeting was attended by the DHO, representatives from UNICEF, Rotary, WHO, and other concerned officials.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said steps should be taken to make the polio campaign successful saying that we all have to play a positive role in the polio campaign.
He said from polio workers to area incharge monitoring officers, the goal is one and that is the elimination of p

OUR STAFF REPORT

