Sustainability imperative for business strategy, transcends clichés: KE CEO

KARACHI-“Achieving sustainable goals in the energy ecosystem requires a conscious effort towards balancing climate action, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and addressing energy security. Our commitment to customers, shareholders, the environment, and communities fuels our drive for an ambitious future,” said Syed Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, while sharing his thoughts during a panel discussion titled, ‘Sustainability, Climate Change & Decarbonisation’. The discussion was part of the 7th edition of The Future Summit (TFS). “Sustainability, innovation, and customer centricity along the value chain go hand in hand and are imperative for the progress of the entire sector,” he further shared as part of his address to the audiences.

While elaborating further on the dynamics of the energy sector and KE’s sustainability initiatives, he shed light on K-Electric’s focus on renewables being part of a holistic future investment plan that aims to keep an equilibrium between affordability, accessibility, and sustainability. “Pakistan’s share in global emissions is almost none. As part of our vision, we plan to beef up by 2030 the share of renewables in KE’s generation mix by 30 percent. However, adding baseload on indigenous sources is equally important for reliability and affordability of the power,” said Moonis Alvi.

Sharing the sustainability at the core of business planning, CEO K-Electric also shared initiatives of KE in FY2023. He said, “KE has reduced its GHG emission by 23 percent in comparison to FY22 due to the integration of highly efficient energy generation. Through the Naya Bill Hara Qadam initiative, KE was able to save at least 4,000 trees and 200 million litres of water. With more than 1.3 million digitally connected customers of the company, almost 60 percent of KE’s bill payments are now processed electronically. Similarly, strong focus on D&I initiatives has offered opportunities to aspiring individuals, KE has enabled a safety-first culture. In hazard-prone areas through the Global Award-winning Roshni Baji programme KE has trained safety ambassadors who have reached out to over 660,000 households in only 3 years, thus bringing the incidents down through added electrical safety awareness.”

The 7th Edition of THE FUTURE SUMMIT (TFS) commenced with a full house at a local hotel in Karachi.

THE FUTURE SUMMIT is co-hosted by Nutshell Group and HBL, and powered by Unity Foods Limited, in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP.

The post-lunch session titled ‘Sustainability, Climate Change & Decarbonisation’, comprised an individual address and a dialogue, which aimed at inspiring and catalysing action toward a more sustainable future by addressing climate change and promoting decarbonisation efforts across different sectors and communities.

Bruno Olierhoek, Founder and CEO, Ubuntu Advisory & Consultancy, elaborated on the essence of a sustainable future, “Climate change knows no borders; it’s a global challenge that demands united action. Decarbonisation is the key to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow.”