The financial scope of student-run start-ups in Pakistan

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a burgeoning wave of entrepreneurial spirit amongst its student population. As the start-up culture gains momentum, student-run businesses and ventures have become key players in driving economic growth. While the benefits of such initiatives extend beyond financial gains, this article aims to shed light on the significant financial scope that student-run start-ups like Joey’s Donuts (A scrumptious donut shop available near and in LUMS set up by a LUMS student as a side-hustle), Johnny Jugnu, ForiEDU( ForiEDU provides online one-to-one sessions and in-person tutoring through an online portal. Besides that, for the first time in Pakistan, they have introduced live online Crash Courses managed through ForiEDU e-learning platform and more.

Something that I have noticed is that one of the major advantages of student-run start-ups is the ability to operate with comparatively low costs and minimal overheads. Students often utilize existing resources within educational institutions, including laboratories, workspaces, and access to expert guidance from professors. By tapping into these resources, student entrepreneurs can significantly reduce costs, allowing them to stretch their financial scope and focus on innovation and growth. Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem is increasingly supportive of student-led ventures, with various organizations and incubators providing financial support and mentorship. These networks offer access to seed funding, grants, and angel investors specifically targeting student entrepreneurs. Securing such capital becomes a stepping stone for these start-ups to expand their operations, develop prototypes, and create sustainable business models. Recognizing the potential contribution of student entrepreneurs, the Pakistani government has introduced various initiatives to facilitate their growth. Programs like the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan, the National Entrepreneurship Program, and the Technology Development Fund offer financial support, training, and development opportunities. These initiatives not only boost student-run start-ups financially but also provide essential exposure and access to potential markets.

From what I have come across, Pakistan is home to a vast and diverse consumer base, presenting numerous opportunities for student ventures to thrive. With its large population and increasing digital penetration, the country offers a fertile ground for start-ups to cater to various sectors, including e-commerce, technology, agriculture, and services. By tapping into these markets, student-run start-ups can not only generate substantial revenues but also contribute to the country’s overall economic growth.

Student-run start-ups in Pakistan benefit from a pool of diverse talent and creative minds. As educational institutions focus on building an entrepreneurial mindset, students are encouraged to think outside the box and come up with groundbreaking ideas. This creative backdrop allows innovative student entrepreneurs to address market gaps, introduce disruptive solutions, and gain a competitive edge. Such novelty often attracts investments and supports financial growth.

Student-run start-ups in Pakistan foster a culture of collaboration and cooperation. By pooling resources, skills, and expertise, student entrepreneurs form partnerships and alliances, minimizing costs and maximizing productivity. These collaborations not only assist in navigating financial challenges but also nurture an environment for shared learning and collective growth. Start-ups like Chipkoo or BookWorm Inc are excellent examples of innovative start-up ideas employed and executed by students in Pakistan. Some student-run startups in Pakistan like Ambassadonia helps new and rising entrepreneurs and career-driven individuals by teaching and guiding them about the career process. I believe that the potential success of the financial scope of student-run start-ups in Pakistan is undeniable. With their ability to operate cost-efficiently, tap into funding networks, benefit from government initiatives, exploit market potential, leverage talent and creativity, and emphasize collaboration, these ventures have immense potential for financial success. As the entrepreneurial ecosystem evolves, the financial gains from student-run start-ups contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic landscape, providing a promising future for both the students and the nation at large.

— The writer is an A levels student at Aitchison

College, Lahore.