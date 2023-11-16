Thursday, November 16, 2023
Transportation struggle

November 16, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The students of Government Girls Degree College Turbat, hailing from remote areas, cur­rently face a petrol crisis affecting transportation availability to the college. With only four buses on campus, none can be utilised due to the petrol shortage. This predic­ament causes significant commut­ing difficulties for many students.

Despite multiple appeals to the principal urging funding for petrol purchase, the students’ pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Expressing their frustration, they state, “Now we are forced to convince the ad­ministration.” This ongoing issue hampers their academic journeys, impeding regular class attendance.

It is imperative that the caretak­er government acknowledges the seriousness of this problem and takes prompt steps to address it.

JALASHK BALACH,

Dasht.

'Human saviors' or the 'Terrorist'

