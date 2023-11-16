Turkish ambassador commends strong historical ties between Pakistan, Turkey

SIALKOT - Addressing an international seminar at GC Women University Sialkot during the centenary celebrations of Turkey, Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pachaji expressed gratitude for the enduring support between the two nations.

He acknowledged the centuries-old relationship, particularly emphasizing the pivotal role played by the Muslims of the subcontinent and the Ottoman government during the Caliphate movement. This, he noted, is a crucial milestone in the lasting friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, characterized by mutual support in times of need.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zareen Fatima Rizvi extended congratulations to Turkey on its centenary, introducing the university. Director Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan Prof. Dr. Khalil Tokar highlighted the institute’s focus on Urdu language and expressed the impossibility of true Urdu appreciation without the influence of Allama Iqbal. He outlined ongoing educational and research collaborations between Turkey and Pakistan, with plans for more projects in the future.

The seminar was attended by various university dignitaries, including Prof. Dr. Waleed Khan, Prof. Afzal, Prof. Sahib, Controller of Examinations Gulshan Aslam, Junaid Aftab, and Prof. Ilyas.

Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pachaji appreciated the visual representation of Pakistan-Turkey relations and commended the intellectual contributions of the students. The Turkish delegation later visited Iqbal Manzil, Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s residence, where they were briefed on the personal items used by the renowned philosopher. The visit concluded with a student performance presenting Allama Iqbal’s poetry, receiving applause from the guests.

ZAIF, A RESIDENT OF ARUP VILLAGE, FELICITATED FOR GETTING AWARD

In a remarkable achievement, Zaif, a teacher from the small village of Arup near Daska, has brought honor to Pakistan by winning the prestigious Global Teachers Award. Junaid Aftab, President of Old Boys Government Pilot School, along with Secretary Irfan Sherwani and Faizan Kapur, District Governor of Lions Club, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Zaif for this outstanding accomplishment.