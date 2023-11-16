Turkiye keen to boost bilateral trade with Pakistan: Durmus Bastug

LAHORE-Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug has said that Pakistan and Türkiye are brother countries and all possible measures are being taken to promote mutual trade and in this regard setting up of Special Investment Facilitation Council by Pakistan is timely step to attract foreign investment.

He said that Turkish investors and various companies are making progress to invest in various sectors in Pakistan and especially in Punjab and efforts will be made to resolve the identified problems, including the heavy duties imposed on the import of Pakistani hand-made carpets in Türkiye. He expressed these views while addressing the cake cutting ceremony organized by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) in connection with the 100th National Day of Türkiye.

On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman of the Association Usman Ashraf, Chairperson of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Faisal Saeed. Khan and others were also present.

Türkiye ‘s Consul General Durmus Bastug said that Pakistan and Türkiye relation is amicable and his government is sincerely interested to expand trade with Pakistan. “The current volume of mutual trade between the two countries can be increased several times,” he added. He said that Turkish investors going to Pakistan are also facing other problems including foreign exchange, red-tapism, however, the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for their solution is very welcome. “Setting up of Facilitation Center on the same pattern in Punjab will reduce the difficulties too. Türkiye has appointed a special officer in the consulate for the purpose of promoting commercial relations and in this regard the setting up of a commercial office is also going to be materialized here.”

Usman Ashraf, Senior Vice Chairman of the Association, while welcoming the Consul General of Türkiye said that Pakistan and Türkiye are brother countries and there is a long and historical relationship between them. He requested the Consul General to resolve issue of imposition of heavy duties imposed on carpets exported from Pakistan to Türkiye and the difficulties faced by the exporters in obtaining visas. He also suggested holding single country exhibitions between the two countries. On this occasion, other participants also presented their suggestions for promoting trade relations between the two countries and especially for solving the problems faced in exports of handmade carpets to Türkiye. Souvenirs were also presented to each other on this occasion. The Consul General of Türkiye also visited the Carpet Training Institute and reviewed the carpet manufacturing process and showed his special interest in it.