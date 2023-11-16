UK actively pursuing green projects in Pakistan: Jane Marriott

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said Wednesday that the United Kingdom was contributing billions to the International Climate Financing Fund (ICFC) and actively engaging in green projects in Pakistan to achieve the climate goals.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation here, Jane Marriott highlighted key areas of focus in the UK-Pakistan partnership, including climate financing and enhancing economic cooperation. Addressing the critical issue of climate financing, Marriott acknowledged the challenge and emphasized the need for collaboration.

She underscored the importance of leveraging private sector investment for sustainable initiatives, emphasizing that such partnerships could drive positive change. “Pakistan has such tremendous economic potential, and I think some of the reforms that we are starting to see now are taking us in that direction. What I would really like to see here is space and the right sort of regulations. And then private sector, because I think a private sectorled growth for Pakistan will be incredibly successful,” she said.

The envoy added: “All countries that have had major growth models where Pakistan is today, it’s been about excellent led growth, and that can bring in, you know, 7, 8, 9% per annum growth for the economy. So that’s what the UK is working on. Of course, it will be good for British business and British- Pakistani trade as well.” Expressing her aspirations for global recognition of Pakistani innovation, Marriott urged for increased representation in prestigious awards like the Earthshot Prize.

She called for support to put Pakistanis on the shortlist and make them winners, emphasizing the potential for Pakistani innovation to contribute significantly to global solutions. On UK’s climate goals, Marriott outlined a three-pronged approach focusing on limiting climate increase to 1.5%, building resilience globally, and halting biodiversity loss. She acknowledged Pakistan’s economic challenges but expressed optimism about its potential for growth. Marriott emphasized the importance of creating space and implementing the right regulations for private sector-led growth, which, she believed, could lead to substantial economic development. Referring to King Charles III’s 75th birthday, Marriott spoke about the UK-Pakistan Partnership, shedding light on the monarch’s early advocacy for climate and organic farming.