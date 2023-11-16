Victor Garber says Jennifer Garner played a crucial role in his diabetes care

LONDON- Victor Garber has turned his personal experience with type 1 diabetes into a personal mission. The actor, who was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 11, marked World Diabetes Day this week by raising awareness for the #SeeDiabetes campaign and advocating for greater access to diabetes care. Garber told CNN that he wants to educate the public on what type 1 diabetes is. “It’s to help people understand what we’re dealing with and what we as type ones go through every day is more than people realize,” he said. “It’s about children and wanting to help mothers with young children. I can’t even imagine how difficult that is to send your child off to school every day and not really be able to know how they’re going to get through it.” Garber said that throughout his career, he has had to monitor his glucose levels while on sets and working. His “Alias” co-star and real-life good friend Jennifer Garner played an important role in his healthcare while they worked together. “It’s been written about it, and I’m happy to say we are very close,” he said. “You know, I remember, I can tell you we first met that her concern for looking after me on the set, given my diabetes, was one of the most important things to her.