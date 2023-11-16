We don’t want power but prosperous Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Says PML-N delivered in months while others failed to complete projects n Now people should asks what happened to the much talked-about change n What if people choose Nawaz Sharif as PM, Shehbaz responds to Bilawal n PML-N president meets Nawab Raisani at Sarawan House.

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that he did not want power for his party but he wanted to see a prosperous Pakistan. “If our party comes into power we will provide relief to the masses on the inflated power bills.” While addressing a party meeting in Quetta, the PML-N supremo narrated his party’s past and achievements. ‘’We had constructed about 400 small dams to address the masses’ problems in terms of drinking water,’’ he said. In 2017, we brought an end to the crippling power outages that had plagued Pakistan for years. While others couldn’t complete projects in decades, we delivered tangible results in a matter of months He expressed his resolve to provide the students of Balochistan with better educational facilities. The PML-N chief recounted the contributions made by Shehbaz Sharif. ‘’The students are being facilitated in the Danish schools that were the brainchild of Shehbaz Sharif,’’ Nawaz Sharif added. Taking a jibe at the opponents, Nawaz Sharif said, ‘’Those who merely talk can be many in number. But nothing has been done practically. Holding the grudge and using foul language has harmed society.’’

‘’Gwadar had been connected with Sindh, and a coastal highway was constructed’. We are now connecting Quetta with Islamabad through Dera Ismail Khan.’’ Nawaz Sharif also that people were forced to travel from Gwadar to Quetta, consuming more than 24 hours. But we fixed the masses’ problems in terms of travelling from Gwadar to Quetta.’’ The PML-N supremo said: ‘’The Gwadar-Quetta highway has made it easy for people to eat their breakfast in Gwadar and lunch in Quetta’’. Nawaz Sharif took an indirect jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, ‘’What about those who used to talk about bringing tabdeeli in country? The children should know what happened in the country and what happened to that change.’’

He made it clear that the PML-N agenda will not be merely limited to the infrastructure health, and education sectors. The PML-N supremo said the country’s premium airport is about to be completed in Gwadar. ‘’We talked about Gwadar when I became the premier way back in 1990,’’ Nawaz Sharif added. He vowed to roll out the solar panel scheme in a bid to provide relief to people on their power bills. ‘’The domestic, commercial, and agricultural consumers will receive relief on their power bills through the solar panel,’’ the former premier added. Also, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that they will accept whoever the public chooses as the prime minister, and if the public chooses Nawaz Sharif, then he will be accepted.

Shehbaz said this when asked to comment on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari’s recent statements that the next prime minister will be from Sindh and that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should focus on Lahore only.

He was addressing the media in Quetta along with senior politician Nawab Lashkari Raisani on Wednesday. Further commenting on Bilawal’s remarks, Shehbaz said everyone should do durable politics, adding that whatever happened in Pakistan in the last seven decades was before everyone and there was no use crying over spilt milk now.

“It is not appropriate to blame each other. We need to look inward and do some introspection also,” he suggested. About the previous coalition government, he said he wasn’t just sitting at home doing nothing, adding that he went from one place to the other and did everything he could in a coalition government.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani here at the Sarawan House.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Balochisan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Senator Haji Lashkari Raisani were also present in the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif is part of a PML-N delegation led by its Quaid Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, that is on a two-day visit to Quetta. Nawab Aslam Raisani welcomed the PML-N delegation on their arrival at his residence. They exchanged views on the current political situation and future political cooperation.

Shehbaz said, “The PML-N wants to take the journey of Balochisan’s development and uplift ahead together with all political parties.”

Terming Balochistan a base for Pakistan’s prosperity, he said a political unity was indispensable to steer the country out of current economic and other crisis.

Also, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude to the Balochistan leadership and workers for making the long journey to Lahore to join in the grand welcome of Mian Sahib on October 21st.