Youth tortured by police in Khairpur dies

KHAIRPUR - A youth, who had received serious injuries after having been tortured by the police in Ranipur area of Khairpur, at last succumbed to his in­juries on Wednesday. Shah Murad Brohi had been shift­ed to hospital in a critical condition. Murad’s nephew Ihsan Brohi had married the girl of his choice, which was declared a crime by the locals. Consequently, the SHO Ranipur picked up the bridegroom’s family mem­bers to teach them a lesson. Everybody managed to se­cure his release after paying hefty amounts to the SHO. But Murad refused which infuriated the police, which brutally tortured him.