Thursday, November 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Youth tortured by police in Khairpur dies

Agencies
November 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR - A youth, who had received serious injuries after having been tortured by the police in Ranipur area of Khairpur, at last succumbed to his in­juries on Wednesday. Shah Murad Brohi had been shift­ed to hospital in a critical condition. Murad’s nephew Ihsan Brohi had married the girl of his choice, which was declared a crime by the locals. Consequently, the SHO Ranipur picked up the bridegroom’s family mem­bers to teach them a lesson. Everybody managed to se­cure his release after paying hefty amounts to the SHO. But Murad refused which infuriated the police, which brutally tortured him.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1700020595.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023