Youth tortured by police in Khairpur dies

KHAIRPUR - A youth, who had received serious injuries after having been tortured by the police in Ranipur area of Khairpur, at last succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Shah Murad Brohi had been shifted to hospital in a critical condition. Murad’s nephew Ihsan Brohi had married the girl of his choice, which was declared a crime by the locals. Consequently, the SHO Ranipur picked up the bridegroom’s family members to teach them a lesson. Everybody managed to secure his release after paying hefty amounts to the SHO. But Murad refused which infuriated the police, which brutally tortured him.