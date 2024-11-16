Saturday, November 16, 2024
1 injured in grenade attack in Kohat

November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

KOHAT  -  A policeman was injured on Friday in a grenade attack by unknown persons on the Mills area police post in Kohat. According to police, the incident occurred when unidentified individuals hurled a grenade at the police post, leaving one policeman injured. Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr.Abdul Akram, swiftly responded to the incident by visiting the injured policeman at DHQ Hospital Kohat. Akram strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a “cowardly act” by miscreants. He instructed the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and take legal action against those responsible. He also directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care to the injured policeman.

