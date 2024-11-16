Saturday, November 16, 2024
2 killed over land dispute

Monitoring Report
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

LOWE R DIR  -  Two people were killed and a child injured in a clash between two rival groups at Khal Khadango area of Lower Dir on Friday. According to police, the conflict escalated when firing broke out between the groups, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of a child. The incident is believed to have stemmed from an old enmity over a land dispute. Rescue 1122 medical teams quickly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased and injured to Khal Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shah Zameen, son of Mahmood Khan, and Saeed Ullah, son of Khater Jan.

Monitoring Report

