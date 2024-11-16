3 persons including SI awarded life sentence in drug smuggling case

GUJAR KHAN - A former sub-inspector of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, along with two others, has received a life sentence from a sessions court in Jhelum for involvement in a drug smuggling case. In a ruling on Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed Rafique in Jhelum sentenced three drug smugglers to life imprisonment, imposing a fine of Rs. 100,000 on each individual.

According to police sources, three suspects were apprehended in connection with a drug-related case. The individuals, identified as Muhammad Rafique, a sub-inspector of KP Police, Shair Ali, a resident of Peshawar, and Kashif from Mardan, were taken into custody by Chotala Police in district Jhelum in June 2021. Authorities had seized 20 kilogrammes of opium and hashish during the operation, leading to the registration of a case under the direction of then DPO Jhelum, Shakir Hussain Dawar. SHO Chotala, Inspector Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, said that suspects were engaged in the smuggling of narcotics from Peshawar to Jhelum district, with the involvement of a police official from KP Police in the illicit activities. The suspects had previously received the same sentence from the court; however, the case was re-examined following their appeal to the high court. Meanwhile, DPO Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa commended the legal and investigation teams of the police for their effective presentation of evidence in court.