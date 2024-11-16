Saturday, November 16, 2024
5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident

November 16, 2024
MUZAFFARABAD  -  Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a van accident that took place near Kalgaran Manjotora area of Muzaffarabad district, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.  According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was crossing the Kalgaran Manjotora area when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result of incident, five persons died on the spot while two other person sustained serious injuries. The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting dead and injured to nearby hospital.

