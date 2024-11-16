Abid Ali’s century puts Bahawalpur in command, knocks on national selectors’ door

Lahore - Record holder Test and ODI batter delivered a spectacular performance, smashing a brilliant century to steer Bahawalpur into a strong position against Rawalpindi on day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. Abid’s unbeaten 100, his 30th first-class ton, not only erased Rawalpindi’s 91-run first-innings lead but also put Bahawalpur ahead by 167 runs with six wickets in hand. , known for his reliability and proven track record in Test and ODI cricket, demonstrated his class once again, reinforcing his case for a national team recall. Abid’s composed innings, laced with exquisite strokes, was pivotal in Bahawalpur’s second-innings score of 258-4. Ably supported by Ali Hamza Wasim (80) and Mohammad Ammar (39*), Abid’s century has given his team a commanding edge. Earlier, Bahawalpur’s first innings concluded at 233, with contributions from Mohammad Sheharyar (74*) and Ali Umar (44). Rawalpindi, in response, posted 324, courtesy of solid knocks by Aqib Shah (62), Taimur Khan (59), and Shadab Khan (54), who also impressed with the ball, taking 3-88 in Bahawalpur’s second innings. Abid Ali’s stellar form is a loud knock on the selectors’ door. With his ability to anchor innings and adapt to different match situations, he remains an invaluable asset for Pakistan’s Test and ODI teams. The PCB and selectors should consider giving him another opportunity to showcase his mettle on the international stage. Meanwhile, Lahore Whites secured a seven-wicket victory after chasing a modest target of 79 in Pool A. Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Salman were the standout bowlers, with six wickets between them in Abbottabad’s second innings. In another match, Faisalabad edged past Larkana by four wickets, thanks to skipper Ali Shan’s unbeaten 58 under pressure in Islamabad. In the match between Multan and Peshawar, Multan led by 72 runs in Charsadda, with Mohammad Ismail grabbing a five-wicket haul. While in Sialkot vs Lahore Blues match, Sialkot trailed by 214 runs at Swabi, as Lahore Blues’ Mohammad Abbas claimed his 45th first-class five-wicket haul.